Michigan TV News Director Orders Reporters to Lighten Up on Pride Stories. It Didn't Go Well.

WOOD-TV Assistant News Director Amy Fox is going against the grain in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Christian mother apparently got some blowback from area conservatives over stories covering Pride month.

“We have already done a number of valuable stories about several Pride related events. But, we have also started to hear pushback from viewers who are not happy to see those Pride related stories,” Fox wrote in an internal memo.

Fox added, “We know that West Michigan is a conservative area in many ways. We need to recognize that some stories related to LGBTQ issues are going to be controversial and polarizing in our community. While you personally may not agree with a certain position, people are entitled to their opinions and they are our viewers.”

“If we are covering pride events we need to consider how to make the story balanced and get both sides of the issue,” she wrote.

That last point resulted in some pushback from the pro-Pride forces.

Metro Times:

What is the other side here, exactly? That LGBTQ+ people should not exist? During Pride Month? What is the other side of, say, Black History Month? Unsurprisingly, the memo appears to have sparked an internal revolt. “This memo was met with immediate pushback from our newsroom. The guidance is not being followed,” WOOD-TV executive producer Luke Stier wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “The only two people involved in its creation have been removed from any discussions surrounding @WOODTV Pride coverage as our corporation conducts a thorough investigation.” “It has been an awfully difficult week for our newsroom,” WOOD-TV producer Kyle M. also tweeted on Thursday. “The silver lining in this mess is that our staff is united in pushing back on this ridiculous and hurtful memo that was sent out.”

If it is now “ridiculous and hurtful” to offend some viewers, perhaps that WOOD-TV producer should find another place to work. Of course, the conservative viewers who were made uncomfortable or were offended by the Pride coverage can safely be ignored and marginalized.

Just like LGBTQ viewers were a few short years ago. So marginalizing people is OK?

Fox never suggested that the station stop publishing all Pride stories. “We should not cover every Pride event that we learn about,” Fox affirmed. “We need to do some work to discern the newsworthy-ness of the event.

Fox made the mistake of suggesting that some Pride stories might lack a news “hook” or a broad interest in the story by the viewership. Perish the thought! Isn’t everybody interested in the latest trans fashion show or the lesbian bake sale?

Sorry. My bad.