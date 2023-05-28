Texas High School Postpones Graduation When Only 5 Students Meet Graduation Requirements

A small, rural high school in Texas has postponed graduation ceremonies after only five of the 33 seniors eligible met the state-mandated graduation requirements.

“Marlin High School has announced that high school graduation will be rescheduled for June,” the Marlin Independent School District said in a letter posted on Facebook. “The decision by the high school to postpone graduation will provide more time for students to meet necessary requirements for graduation.”

The district superintendent Daryl Henson did all he could, giving the failing students numerous opportunities to complete their classroom work. According to this story in the Waco Tribune-Herald, an additional 12 Marlin seniors became eligible since the announcement of the delayed graduation.

“Everything that we have done and will continue to do for the foreseeable future will always be for the benefit of our children,” Henson said. “So I’d rather have the emotions now. I want to have everyone be upset now. Instead of us calling you back in here in October or November or January of 2024 and telling you that your diploma is not worth the paper that is printed on.”

In order to graduate, students must have completed all the state-mandated class credits, passed all end-of-course exams and have had at least 90% attendance per class period.

Last Wednesday, a meeting was held explaining what happened and what students and parents could do to graduate. Many parents were upset their child would not be graduating, and Henson reminded them of what was at stake.

“The state of Texas has guidelines for graduation,” Henson said at the Wednesday meeting. “This is not a dance floor. … It’s not a homecoming pep rally. This is graduation.”