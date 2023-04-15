Biden Administration Knew of At Least Three Other Chinese Balloons According to Leaked Documents

Documents leaked by Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira reveal that the Biden administration knew of at least three other Chinese surveillance balloons, including one that spied on a U.S. carrier strike group in the Pacific Ocean and another that crashed in the South China Sea. The U.S. conducts a lot of naval exercises in that area.

The documents also showed that as of February, the Pentagon had no idea what some of the sensors on the balloon were capable of. The intelligence community designated the balloon that flew over the U.S. as Killeen-23, and they know there was a large parabolic dish and a possible mast antenna, but since there is no imagery of what was on the bottom of the balloon, it’s unknown if there were any optical instruments.

Washington Post:

A document produced by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and dated Feb. 15 — 10 days after the Air Force shot down the balloon that flew over the United States — contains the most detailed government assessment to date of Killeen-23 and two balloons from previous years, labeled Bulger-21 and Accardo-21. It was not clear from the documents if Bulger-21 and Accardo-21 were the same balloons that flew over the carrier strike group and crashed. Bulger-21 carried sophisticated surveillance equipment and circumnavigated the globe from December 2021 until May 2022, the NGA document states. Accardo-21 carried similar equipment as well as a “foil-lined gimbaled” sensor, it says.

For some reason, the NGA named the Chinese balloons after famous mobsters: Tony Accardo, James “Whitey” Bulger, and Donald Killeen. But it’s unsettling that, even with a substantial portion of the Killeen-23 balloon in our possession, we’re still unable to figure out what some of the sensors are supposed to do.

Another interesting item from the leaked documents is that the Chinese government was probably unaware of Killeen-23’s transcontinental trip across the U.S.

The incursion of the spy balloon into U.S. airspace in late January probablycaught elements of China’s government by surprise, according to a third document that relies on intercepted communications. Knowledge of the incursion was likely “heavily stovepiped” within the Chinese military, which lacks “strong senior” oversight of the surveillance balloon program, the document assessed, adding that some in the Chinese government viewed their Foreign Ministry’s response as poor for allowing the crisis to be “sensationalized.”

The leaked NGA document contains an image taken by Bulger-21 that appears to connect to one of the sanctioned companies that were targeted after the balloon became public.