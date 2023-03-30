Teachers Union Chief Randi Weingarten Demands Massive Gun Confiscation

In the wake of the Nashville school attack, many gun control advocates have been suggesting all sorts of remedies for the problem of school shootings. But few have had the “courage” that teacher’s union president Randi Weingarten displayed during a speech to the American Federation of Teachers on Tuesday.

How do we know it was “courageous”? Weingarten told us, that’s how.

“Today, we renew our call for common sense gun safety legislation, including a ban on assault weapons. This is an epidemic,” Weingarten said.

Everyone says that and it’s getting pretty boring. So Weingarten decided to liven up the proceedings by calling not just for a ban on “assault weapons,” but all guns everywhere.

“It’s an epidemic that our great nation must solve. And how many lives will be shattered before we have the courage to do what Scotland did, what Australia did, what New Zealand did, what other great democracies do? We must solve this epidemic, and that’s up to us.”

Scotland, Australia, and New Zealand all engaged in a massive gun confiscation program. Weingarten said the quiet part out loud and, a few hours later, moved quickly to hide the fact that she had just called for the confiscation of 300 million guns in the United States.

Fox News:

While appearing later on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Weingarten claimed her words had been “doctored” to suggest she had called for gun confiscation. “Frankly, I saw today in my speech when I called on us to do a moment of silence for the Tennessee Christian school to, you know, in a speech that I was giving to public school parents and teachers, but to also renew a call for the assault weapons ban. And then somebody doctored the speech and said I was calling to confiscate guns. So, all day long that’s what I’ve been dealing with,” Weingarten said. She insisted, “But the point is, the point they want to make is to widen the despair, widen the anxiety, and not actually solve the problems we need to solve, which is gun violence, learning loss, the sadness that kids have. So what I try to do today in my speech and in the defense of public education was to talk about not just the problems but four things we could actually do to transform education in America.”

“Somebody doctored the speech”? Which “somebody”? Must’ve been that ventriloquist in the back row.

In truth, Weingarten is a liar. And the fact that a major figure on the left called for gun confiscation and not a single mainstream news outlet reported it clearly shows we’re living in George Orwell’s world now.

And there’s not a damn thing we can do about it.