Paranoid Biden Worries That 2A Supporters Only Want to Overthrow the Government

When you hear the words “Second Amendment,” what’s the first thing that comes to mind? For some, it’s a hunting trip with your dad or perhaps a memory of being taught how to shoot by a loved one.

For Joe Biden, revolution is the first thing that pops into his head.

“I love my right-wing friends who talk about [how] the tree of liberty is water of the blood of patriots,” he said. “If you need to work about taking on the federal government, you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15.”

That’s probably true — in a radically paranoid way. Jefferson’s “tree of liberty” adage — which Joe Biden horribly botched — refers to a passage in a 1787 letter to William Stephens Smith, the son-in-law of John Adams, where Jefferson dismisses some unrest in Massachusetts as no big deal.

Biden’s inability to understand the basic tenets of the Second Amendment and probably the rest of the Constitution is shocking. The constitutional right to keep and bear arms has nothing to do with rebellion and everything to do with self-defense.

Biden claims that there’s no “socially redeeming value” in owning a semi-automatic weapon. If that’s the case, why doesn’t the president ban pornography? He can’t ban porn for the same reason he can’t ban AR-15s or any other semi-automatic firearm. The Constitution protects free speech and the right to bear arms.

Fox News:

Biden has previously said gun-rights advocates need a much bigger arsenal of weapons to take on the federal government. In July 2021, he said: “You need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons” during a White House speech to outline his plan to combat gun violence. In the same speech, he also falsely claimed there have always been limits on the Second Amendment. “The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon.”

Isn't this coming from the same guy who wants everybody to believe the US government was almost overthrown by a band of yahoos led by an unarmed vegan shaman in a buffalo hat? https://t.co/N17tDZNN7H — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 16, 2023

The Daily Caller points out that banning semi-automatic firearms would make most weapons illegal.

Most modern weapons are semi-automatic, and a ban for that style of weapon would designate most pistols, rifles and shotguns as illegal. “I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons,” Biden said. During the Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast, Biden said that AR-15’s are only legal because of the money. “I’m serious, think about it. About the rationale for this. It’s money, money, money, money,” he said.

There is little doubt that Biden and the Democrats will continue to try to ban semi-automatic weapons despite the fact there is zero evidence that banning them would reduce gun violence at all. Limiting magazines, banning pistol braces, and other gun control measures that we’re assured will “save lives” won’t.

Criminals don’t get their guns illegally anyway, so the notion that these measures help protect us is lunacy. But for Democrats, it’s an easy win — one with which they can show their voters that they are “doing something about the problem” of gun violence even though “something” is actually worse than “nothing.”