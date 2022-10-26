Biden Praises New Auto Plant in Georgia After Supporting Moving MLB All-Star Game Due to 'Voter Suppression'

Joe Biden was in Bryan County, Ga., on Tuesday, celebrating the groundbreaking for a brand new Hyundai plant that will manufacture electric vehicles and batteries.

For Biden, what’s not to love, right? “Hyundai’s commitment to invest more than $5 billion and create more than 8,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries will help boost the entire community around Bryan County with good jobs people can raise a family on, and ultimately help lower costs for the American people,” he said.

The plant is supposed to produce about 300,000 vehicles a year starting in 2025 — if the demand is there. But Biden wasn’t so congratulatory in 2021 when the Georgia legislature passed a law that lengthened polling hours, increased early voting, and generally made it easier to legally cast your ballot.

“Jim Crow 2.0 is about two insidious things: voter suppression and election subversion. It’s no longer about who gets to vote; it’s about making it harder to vote. It’s about who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all,” Biden said of the law on Jan. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. “It’s not hyperbole; this is a fact” (emphasis added).

Well, Joe, here are some “facts” for you from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.