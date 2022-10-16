Huge Fire and Shots Heard at Notorious Iran Prison

Evin prison in Iran has been a symbol of repression and torture since the days of the Shah. Today, the facility is engulfed in flames, and shots are being heard by a crowd gathered on the perimeter of the prison who can be heard shouting, “death to the dictator!”

Fire in #Evin prison, lives of prisoners are in danger.. ppl gathering around the prison chanting down with dictator pic.twitter.com/Ucjv8tFpVV — Sima Sabet | سیما ثابت (@Sima_Sabet) October 15, 2022

I lived in Atisaz towers, across from Evin prison. I spoke now to a friend there and could hear-as reflected in this video-cries of 'death to Khamenei' and gunshots. Evin is full of political prisoners, including US citizens. Their families are terrified. pic.twitter.com/Xmvug6w2VK — Karim Sadjadpour (@ksadjadpour) October 15, 2022

It’s possible that some kind of prison break had been underway when authorities stepped in and began shooting. “1500tasvir_en ” has been on the front lines of the revolution, and they sound very worried about what’s happening.

SUPER URGENT!!!: Huge fires and shootings going on at Evin prison in Tehran RIGHT NOW. Evin is where the Islamic Republic holds many political prisoners. We believe a huge massacre is happening. Please ACT! BE OUR VOICE! — 1500tasvir_en (@1500tasvir_en) October 15, 2022

Ned Price, State Department spokesman, is also concerned about Americans held hostage in Iran — most of whom are at Evin prison.

We are following reports from Evin Prison with urgency. We are in contact with the Swiss as our protecting power. Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately. — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 15, 2022

Rumors are rife among family members and friends who have people imprisoned at Evin. There is a rumor that they’re burning the prisoners alive, Some are even saying that the fire is being staged to give authorities an excuse to murder political prisoners.

The Islamic republic and IRGC are staging a conflagration in the #Evin prison to kill political prisoners! Please be the voice of these prisoners! Be the voice of Iranians!#MahsaAmini#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/lkhMc6ShRG — ممد پوری (@mamadporii) October 15, 2022

Most rumors can be dismissed as fearmongering. But Masih Alinejad, a reporter who has appeared several times in PJ Media’s coverage of the revolution in Iran, writes of the people surrounding the prison peacefully protesting who were set upon by security forces.

The person who took this video says: “People were peacefully chanting in supports of prisoners but the security forces first used tear gas and then opened fire.

Evin prison is it still at fire.

Iranians really need help now”. The city cannot sleep.”#MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/qXR9LAp0G8 — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 15, 2022

Wall Street Journal:

By Sunday morning, authorities said they were back in control, but the unrest marked another indication that the country’s Islamic leadership is facing one of the gravest tests in its 43-year existence. The protests that first focused on the country’s mandatory hijab, or headcovering, for women have morphed into something larger, calling for the end of the strict Islamic governance ushered in with the country’s 1979 revolution. While authorities said the prison violence had nothing to do recent protests, witnesses and advocates for the prisoners said the extraordinary incident at Evin was another sign that the leaderless movement was spreading beyond the government’s control.

We may never know the exact number of prisoners who were killed during the breakout attempt, but eyewitnesses claim there was a lot of shooting going on over several hours. The “official” death toll stands at four with an unknown number wounded or injured.

Witnesses said three loud explosions were heard and riot police on motorcycles were seen riding toward the prison.

Four dead? Really?

Associated Press:

Footage of the fire circulated online. Videos showed shots ringing out as plumes of smoke rose into the sky amid the sound of an alarm. A protest broke out on the street soon after, with many chanting “Death to the Dictator!” — a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — and burning tires, circulating videos showed. Witnesses said that police blocked roads and highways to Evin prison and that at least three strong explosions were heard coming from the area. Traffic was heavy along major motorways near the prison, which is in the north of the capital, and many people honked to show their solidarity with protests.

The real story will dribble out a little at a time. These incidents have to be painstakingly pieced together. But eventually, a reasonably accurate account will emerge and the Iranian theocracy will have another black mark against it.