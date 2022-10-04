PolitiFact Twists Itself Into a Pretzel Trying to Claim Harris Didn't Say Aid Would Be Based on 'Equity'

At the Democratic National Committee Women’s Leadership Forum last week, Vice President Kamala Harris raised a few eyebrows by claiming that Hurricane Ian aid would be given based on “equity.”

Kamala Harris suggests hurricane and disaster relief should be based on race. pic.twitter.com/DjjotmhJds — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2022

It is 99% accurate to say that Harris said Hurricane Ian aid would be based on “race.”

“So, we have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity, understanding that not everybody starts out at the same place,” she said.

No, Harris did not use the word “race.” She used the word “equity” in a racial context, essentially saying the same thing.

But PolitiFact rated the claim that Harris said aid to victims of Hurricane Ian would be based on race as “false.”

Federal Emergency Management Association Administrator Deanne Criswell also addressed Harris’ interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” after Scott’s appearance. Criswell said Harris was not speaking about immediate relief efforts, and that FEMA’s aid will go to everyone who needs help. “I believe some of the things the vice president was talking about are the long-term recovery and rebuilding these communities to be able to withstand disasters, so they can have less impact,” Criswell said. “We’re going to support all communities. I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs.”

Politifact claims the question that the moderator, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, asked was long and complicated and that the poor vice president couldn’t be expected to give a coherent answer to everything the host asked. So Harris was allowed to choose the subjects Jonas mentioned and answer as she wished.

Harris said no such thing in a response to a question that touched on several topics, including Hurricane Ian, climate change policy and disparities in who is most harmed by climate change and extreme weather. We rate this claim False.

In the video, Harris mentions equity twice — once clearly in connection with Hurricane Ian aid. The only reason to rate it as “false” is to obscure an extraordinarily stupid thing for the vice president to say. No, the government will not be able to divvy up aid based on race — because that task isn’t possible, let alone legal.

Harris rates 100 on the stupid meter.