Girls' Volleyball Team Barred From Locker Room After Objecting to Changing in Front of Trans Teammate

By Rick Moran 2:18 PM on October 01, 2022
Members of a Vermont high school girls’ volleyball team have been barred from using their locker room after a transgender teammate allegedly made an unwelcome comment. The players then refused to change in front of the transgender player and are paying for it.

The school is accusing the girls of harassing and bullying the transgender player and has banned them from their own locker room, although one news report claims the school is not taking sides. An investigation is underway.

The madness of this situation is explained by one of the girls who objected to changing in front of the transgender player.

College Fix:

“My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change,” Allen said. “I feel like for stating my opinion — that I don’t want a biological man changing with me — that I should not have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped.” …

[Allen] says that fellow team members and parents have also raised similar concerns and have approached the school with them. They were told that under state law, the transgender student could use whatever locker room they identified with.

In an email to families, school officials wrote that the school has “plenty of space where students who feel uncomfortable with the laws may change in privacy.”

“Plenty of space?” Ms. Allen begs to differ.

“They want all the girls who feel uncomfortable — so pretty much 10 girls — to get changed in a single stall bathroom, which would take over 30 minutes. Where if one person got changed separately, it would take a minute, like no extra time,” Allen said.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway refers to the girls as “brave.” I’d agree wholeheartedly. To go against the transgender left is risky.

To bar 15- and 16-year-old girls from their locker room because they won’t pretend that a transgender player is actually a girl is child abuse. It’s a matter of dignity. It’s a matter of modesty. And if the school wants to equate dignity and modesty with “bullying” and ‘harassment,” they need to step forward and explain themselves.

You can’t destroy the dignity and modesty of little girls by forcing them to conform to an ideology that imagines that anatomy and gender are social constructs and not real. The more separated people get from reality about transgenderism, the harder it’s going to be to find a way back to sanity.

