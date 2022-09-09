The Queen Has Died. And So Should the British Monarchy

Queen Elizabeth II reigned for 70 years as a “constitutional monarch.” That means she had extremely limited power within a constitutional framework.

Most of the power she had came from her personal prestige and the prestige of the crown. As for the latter, that prestige has been diminishing. A recent YouGov poll found that just 31 percent of young people 18-24 preferred the monarchy versus 41 percent who wanted to see an elected head of state. According to the UK Independent, “support for an elected head of the state has grown from 26 percent in 2019 to 37 percent in 2020. And now to 41 percent in 2021 — a total jump of 15 percentage points.”

Americans have long had an unseemly fascination with British royalty. Unseemly because the United States was born as the result of a revolt against the very idea that wearing a crown made someone a better person than you. It’s a silly idea, a stupid idea, an anachronistic idea, and a dangerous idea. And for the British, it’s an idea that has had its day and should now be forgotten.

Think about it: the notion that who your father is gives you the right to rule is antagonistic to republican principles and based on the ancient, debunked idea that bloodlines matter — that contained in your blood alone is superior intelligence, wisdom, and good judgment.

Hereditary rule needs to end. Force Charles to run for king. Perhaps Algernon the barber could challenge him. Given the popularity of the new king, it’s entirely possible that Algie would win.

Either that or just toss the monarchy — including all hereditary titles and the tedious rigamarole associated with royalty — into the dustbin of history along with other stupid ideas like communism and socialism.

At one time, there were 70 nations in the British Commonwealth. Now, there are 14. And former colonies in the Caribbean and Africa are itching to slough off this last vestige of colonialism.

