And the Title of 'Most Enthusiastic Midterm Voters' Goes To...

Conventional wisdom has it that the “angry woman” theory is the reason some polls are showing Democrats surging. The thinking goes that millions of women are enraged about the Dobbs decision leaving abortion up to the states and will take their anger out on Republicans at the polls.

Hell hath no fury like some women who are unable to abort their babies. Also, women are angry at Donald Trump because, well, he’s Donald Trump, after all, and Democrats are making damn sure that women think that Trump is on the ballot in November. He’s not, but why stop the Democrats now? They’re on a roll.

The “angry women” are going to march to the polls in lockstep on Election Day and robotically pull the lever for Democrats. Or so we’re told.

But conventional wisdom is not always the wisest — especially when it comes to Democrats who engage in wishful thinking rather than penetrating analysis. In fact, it may not be “angry women” leading the way in enthusiasm to vote at all. An analysis by the Washington Post’s Philip Bump gives surprising results as to who is most eager to go to the polls and vote in November.