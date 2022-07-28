New Effort to Form a Third Political Party Announced

Several dozen former Democrat and Republican officials from presidential administrations going back to Ronald Reagan have announced an effort to build a viable third political party.

The party, known as the Forward Party, will be well financed and organized. The party will be a conglomeration of three separate entities, including former Democratic presidential candidate and billionaire entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s Forward Party; the Renew America Movement, formed in 2021 by dozens of former officials from the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump; and the Serve America Movement, a group of Democrats, Republicans and independents headed up by former congressman David Jolly.

Billed as a “centrist party,” the Forward Pary’s motto will be “How will we solve the big issues facing America? Not Left. Not Right. Forward.”

Reuters:

It is unclear how the new Forward party might impact either party’s electoral prospects in such a deeply polarized country. Political analysts are skeptical it can succeed. Public reaction on Twitter was swift. Many Democrats on the social media platform expressed fear that the new party will siphon more votes away from Democrats, rather than Republicans, and end up helping Republicans in close races. Forward aims to gain party registration and ballot access in 30 states by the end of 2023 and in all 50 states by late 2024, in time for the 2024 presidential and congressional elections. It aims to field candidates for local races, such as school boards and city councils, in state houses, the U.S. Congress and all the way up to the presidency.

It should be noted at the outset that the political system — the nuts and bolts that go into making the two parties work — is radically weighted against any attempt at creating a third party. Restrictions on getting a candidate’s name on the ballot in any capacity are deliberately made difficult. The two parties simply don’t want any competition.

Jolly points out that the extremist views of both parties don’t represent the positions of most Americans.

Washington Post: