For Madison Cawthorn, 'Tomorrow Is Another Day'

By Rick Moran Apr 23, 2022 1:57 PM ET
North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn needs a hug.

In the last few months, he’s been pulled over by police several times for speeding, driving with expired tags, and driving with a revoked license. He had to walk back some incendiary comments about being invited to participate in orgies by other Republican members of Congress.

But at least he still had his dignity. Until Friday.

Politico obtained photos of Cawthorn in women’s lingerie. The outlet says they received it from a source they refuse to identify any other way except someone “formerly close” to Cawthorn. They were confirmed as authentic by another source who was “formerly close” to Cawthorn.

There is no date on the photos. They are screenshots of the originals.

After this story published, Cawthorn tweeted that the photos were taken of him during a game on a cruise before he was elected to Congress. “I guess the left thinks goofy vacation photos during a game on a cruise (taken waaay before I ran for Congress) is going to somehow hurt me? They’re running out of things to throw at me… Share your most embarrassing vacay pics in the replies.”

Game or not, he has left himself wide open for his critics to pounce.

These are self-inflicted wounds and in Cawthorn’s case, they’re fatal.

Erick Ericson makes a valid — if totally irrelevant — point.

It’s not a question of what’s “true” or “right.” It’s a question of how it can be framed.

Take Hunter Biden for example.

Whenever anything bad happened to Scarlett O’Hara in Gone With the Wind, she shrugged off everything tragic with the simple observation, “Tomorrow is another day.”

That’s good advice for Cawthorn to follow as calls grow from friend and foe for the troubled Congressman to step down or drop out of the primary that’s taking place May 17.

