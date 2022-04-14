National Democrats Strip Iowa of 'First in the Nation' Election Contest

For more than 40 years, the Iowa caucuses have been the first contest in the quadrennial presidential election process. In 1979, former Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter — a virtually unknown politician — figured out that if he could make an immediate splash in the Iowa Caucuses, the momentum he got from winning that contest would carry through to the far more important and visible New Hampshire primary. Winning there would make him almost impossible to stop.

Carter was right and Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status was solidified. The caucuses have made or broken several candidates from both parties, although it doesn’t always choose an eventual presidential nominee.

Now, the Democrats — all woke and wanting desperately to show how very, very unracist they are — are going to alter the order of the all-important first primaries. They are going to ask the traditional first four contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada to submit applications for the order in which they’ll be allowed to hold their primaries and caucuses.

Naturally, Democrats being Democrats, they couldn’t resist creating requirements about skin color and “diversity.”

Des Moines Register:

The committee will evaluate those applications and restructure the early nominating window in a way that members say will be more reflective of the modern party and its current values. Those values, which are outlined in the resolution adopted Wednesday, include a state’s diversity, its general election competitiveness and the “feasibility” of holding an early contest. Iowa’s likelihood of being reinstated under that criteria appears tenuous, though Iowa party officials say they plan to make their pitch.

“Iowa will absolutely be applying to be in the early window and we will look forward to enthusiastically making our case,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn told the Register. Good luck with that, Bud.

Iowa is very white — 90% of its population, of which only 12% is Hispanic (Hispanics count as whites until it comes to politics; then they are their own “race.”)

For Iowa, the fix is in. The fix has always been in.

But even as other early states such as New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina must reapply for the right to hold their own early contests, the committee has made clear during multiple public meetings that its focus is on dislodging Iowa from the leadoff spot. “I will say it right now, caucus states are going to be a hard sell for me,” committee member Mo Elleithee said during the meeting Wednesday. “I will say it right now, states that don’t offer some form of diversity are going to be a hard sell for me.” Wilburn said in the statement to the Register that Scott Brennan, Iowa’s representative to the committee, voted against the resolution, “because while it does provide an opportunity to bring Iowa’s case before the committee, it is clear that some members appear to have pre-judged an outcome with respect to caucuses.”

It was embarrassing for the party of diversity to see too-white Iowa take the lead every four years in presenting a candidate to the American voters. The party’s core black voters were upset. Their radical white members were upset. Hispanics were upset. The only people who appeared to like the situation as it was were Iowans. And even though many of those white Iowans saw their skin turn browner from working in the sun all summer to grow food so the white radicals, black activists, and vegan feminists could all be fat and happy, it just wasn’t quite brown enough.

Of the other states in the running for first in the nation, my money is on Nevada. There are more blacks in South Carolina but the media is rooting for Nevada because — obviously — Las Vegas. One of the media’s biggest complaints about the Iowa Caucuses was getting stuck in places like Ankeny, Iowa while covering a candidate. To the high-living, hard-drinking members of the working press, it was a fate worse than death.

Not much chance of rolling up the sidewalks at 10 p.m. in Vegas.