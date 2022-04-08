War in Ukraine Has Food Prices Surging at Fastest Rate Ever

The war in Ukraine is leading to the fastest rise in food prices on record, and with Ukraine’s ports closed for the foreseeable future, the problem is only going to get much worse.

The war has severely disrupted supply chains in the Black Sea breadbasket, where one-quarter of the world’s grain is grown. And with inflation already raging around the world, the UN fears mass starvation could be in the offing.

Ukraine is also a major producer of sunflower oil — a vital staple for the world’s poor. Without it, cooking oil will be in short supply.

Elsewhere, high energy and fertilizer prices are raising food-production costs, which means bigger grocery bills for the rest of us.

Bloomberg:

The food price rally is felt most in poor countries where groceries make up a large share of consumer budgets — and the fallout from Russia’s invasion has sent costs of basic foods like bread soaring. The United Nations’ World Food Programme recently said expensive staples in import-dependent Middle Eastern and North African nations are putting people’s resilience at a “breaking point.” The surging costs are spurring some countries to hold off on imports, seek new suppliers or draw down local stockpiles, though that won’t be a long-term fix, said Erin Collier, an economist at the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. “It’s basically kind of deterring demand,” she said in an interview. “That can only last for so long. Wheat is a staple food.”

One of the biggest problems isn’t necessarily the supply. It’s getting the grain to ports, loading it onto ships, and sending it off to other countries.

Washington Post: