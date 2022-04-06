Black Lives Matter Used Donations to Buy a $6 Million House

Suppose you were a donor to Black Lives Matter and believed your donation was going to help fund efforts to end police brutality and righteously end racism. What would you think if your donation went to buy a very expensive, very spacious house?

If you’re giving money to end something that isn’t a big problem, not to mention something that no legitimate charity would ask anyone to fund, perhaps you deserve what you get: A bunch of scammers running the biggest racial con in U.S. history.

The BLM leader in Boston has been indicted on fraud charges. It was discovered that $60 million in BLM Global Network Foundation funds were not under the control of anyone and may be missing. BLM founder Patrisse Cullors “retired” from the organization but not before cashing out by purchasing a house and signing lucrative media deals to the tune of millions of dollars.

Related: You Will Never Guess Who’s in Charge of the $60 Million in Black Lives Matter Assets



Now, it’s been discovered that Cullors and her crew used BLM donations to buy a $6 million home they refer to as “The Campus” and are trying to hide the fact that it was bought with funds given to BLM Global.

Fox News:

“Our angle — needs to be to deflate ownership of the property,” an internal BLM memo said, according to the report, after the New York Magazine reporter asked them about the house. That suggestion was one of several responses floated, with others including, “Can we kill the story?” The same memo reportedly included bullet points about Campus, such as how it is used by the “cultural arm” of BLM, and could be used as an “influencer house” where artists can create content, and as a “safehouse.” The memo also reportedly acknowledged “[h]oles” in what it called the “security story,” as the house would be used for publicly available YouTube videos.

Like any good grifters, they changed their story in the blink of an eye once they were caught.

Two days after the reporter reached out to BLMGNF, board member Shalomyah Bowers emailed a statement claiming that BLMGNF purchased the property “with the intention for it to serve as housing and studio space for recipients of the Black Joy Creators Fellowship,” a program that was reportedly announced the next day as providing “recording resources and dedicated space for Black creatives to launch content online and in real life focused on abolition, healing justice, urban agriculture and food justice, pop culture, activism, and politics.”

Not surprisingly, the only thing “creative” produced in the house has been a video of Cullors baking a peach cobbler for her personal YouTube channel and another video of Cullors and other BLM founders talking about the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

The paper trail in discovering the facts about this house lacks transparency — and the truth.

BLMGNF had just received $66.5 million before the purchase of the house, raised after the death of George Floyd. Two weeks after the group got the money, Dyane Pascall bought the property. Pascall, the report says, manages finances for an LLC run by Patrisse Cullors, who at the time was BLMGNF’s executive director. Pascall then reportedly transferred ownership of the house to another LLC set up by law firm Perkins Coie. It was after the property officially changed hands that Black Lives Matter started using it. Two months after the purchase, BLMGNF was granted tax-exempt status by the IRS, but while that means they must now reveal donor and expenditure information, they reportedly failed to submit the necessary forms in 2020 or 2021.

Tax forms are for the little people.

That all of these “activists” are walking around free and not in jail is ridiculous. Probably close to $100 million has been scammed from hopeful blacks and guilt-ridden whites with precious little to show for it.

Would any Democratic attorney general or state’s attorney dare try to bring these scammers to justice?