The West Finally Gets Serious About Sanctioning Putin and Russia

Diplomats talk about “proportionality” when they address serious international problems. The theory is that any unfriendly action taken by an enemy should be met with an equally unfriendly action by us. No more unfriendly, no less unfriendly, hence the enemy has no reason to escalate their response, which could eventually go places that no one wants to go.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine, how did Joe Biden and NATO respond to this “shattering” of peace and the international order?

They made it harder for Russian cronies of Putin to shop at western boutiques. They made it harder for Russia to sell its oil. They made it harder for some Russian companies to get credit.

In other words, they gave Putin and Russia the “comfy chair.”

Now, NATO and the United States appear to have begun to really turn the screws on Russia and Putin by nearly decapacitating the Russian economy.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) is a global network for payments between banks. International trade and finance would be next to impossible without it. The Biden administration, Canada, and European allies said on Saturday they are going to remove certain Russian financial institutions from SWIFT. In the same statement, they announced severe restrictions on the Russian Central Bank.

NATO and Washington stopped short of completely removing the Russian government and companies from SWIFT. But this is by far the biggest hit taken by Putin for his Ukraine aggression and, at the very least, makes Putin begin to consider the serious costs of his reckless adventurism.

