Los Angeles is Spending Up To $837,000 for One Housing Unit for the Homeless

By Rick Moran Feb 25, 2022 10:24 AM ET
In 2016, voters in California approved a $1.2 billion program to build housing for the homeless. This is a fine idea, and Californians should be applauded for their compassion and generosity.

But six years later, only 1,200 units have been built out of the 10,300 that have been paid for. One project under development would cost $837,000 for each housing unit, according to a report published by Los Angeles city controller Ron Galperin.

Another 14% of units exceeded $700,000 in cost.

The program “is still unable to meet the demands of the homelessness crisis,” Galperin said in a letter accompanying the 31-page report. The pace of development is slow, while the cost of each unit continues to climb — in some cases to “staggering heights.”

But Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti thinks the program is working just fine.

Associated Press:

John Maceri, chief executive of the People Concern, one of L.A.’s largest nonprofits serving the homeless, agreed with the overall finding that the city needs to build housing faster and cheaper. But he warned the program, while a step in the right direction, represents only a small fraction of the money needed to complete projects.

The solution, he said, is innovative financing, slashing red tape that slows projects and incentives for developers to aggregate funding to speed up construction. “Housing has not kept pace with the urgency of the unsheltered homelessness crisis,” Maceri said.

Ah, yes. The ubiquitous “red tape.” You know, little things like environmental paperwork coming out of a contractor’s ying-yang, diversity paperwork to make sure the right people have jobs — everything to make sure any project comes in at five times the cost and takes three times as long to complete.

In LA, the audit said the HHH project includes 8,091 housing units — most with connected services for mental health and substance abuse treatment — spread across 125 projects. About 4,200 are in construction. Other funds outside the HHH program are being used for another 2,369 units.

The audit signaled that a fresh approach – and billions more in spending — would be needed in the future.

“While future plans have not been finalized, building tens of thousands of additional units using the same model will likely cost billions of dollars and will take far too long to match the urgency of the ongoing homeless emergency,” the audit concluded. It urged the city to “find ways to scale up faster and cheaper projects.”

Galperin must have been laughing up his sleeve when he wrote that. One single housing unit costs more than $800,000, and he wants the city to “find ways to scale up faster and cheaper projects”?

Gee…ya think?

What makes this situation so maddeningly tragic is that the politicians from Newsom to Garcetti to the good-hearted do-gooders like John Maceri don’t have a clue what went wrong. They can’t imagine using market forces and competition to drive down the cost of housing. They have no idea that adding millions of man-hours in paperwork drives up costs and takes time.

But they should know these things and the fact that they don’t makes them criminally wasteful of tax dollars and liable for thousands of homeless people’s deaths.

