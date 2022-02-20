Cop Charged With Misconduct During George Floyd Protests is Running for Congress

An Austin, Texas policeman, one of 19 cops charged with misconduct during the George Floyd protests, is running for Congress.

Justin Berry is running on his 14 years of experience in the Austin Police Department. He says he can use that experience to “protect our neighborhoods, schools and private property.”

But Travis County District Attorney José Garza ran on a platform of holding police “accountable.” Charging 19 officers in connection with the riots is considered excessive and represents the highest number of indictments of police officers from across the country.

Was there a political motive in the indictments by Garza?

Texas Tribune:

That messaging — and the indictments themselves — could spur Republican voters in the predominantly white and mostly Republican Central Texas district to back Berry, political experts and local Republicans say.

One political analyst suggested the indictment was “rocket fuel” for Berry’s campaign. “There’s not a lot of sleep lost or concern over excessive use of force against demonstrators in Austin.”

The police were being pelted with rocks, bottles, and other projectiles and responded with bean bag rounds. Several officers were injured.

The indictments certainly appear to be timed for maximum impact on the March 1 primary, notes Travis County GOP chair Mackowiak.

The scheduling of indictment proceedings against Berry was unusual, Mackowiak, the Travis County GOP chair, added. “We don’t see candidates get indicted days before an election,” Mackowiak said. “In fact, generally, law enforcement, whether it’s federal, state or local, bends over backwards not to indicate candidates around the time of an election because they want to appear apolitical.”

When police are surrounded and being pelted by rocks, bottles, and whatnot, what is the proper response? The protesters, like the demonstrators in Portland and Seattle, want the police to withdraw so they can torch the town.

That’s not going to happen in any city run by sane individuals. “Mostly peaceful” or not, the protesters were threatening the lives and property of city residents as well as civic order.

The police acted properly. This vendetta against them is purely political.