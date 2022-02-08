CNN Calls Trucker Protest 'Sedition' and 'A Threat to Democracy'

The Canadian government has declared a state of emergency because of the continuing protests against Ottawa’s vaccine mandate. The mayor has asked for 2,000 more police officers. Ontario Provincial Premier Doug Ford has called the protest an “occupation.”

The radical left agrees and wants their very own Jan. 6 “insurrection.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supports the right to protest — sort of. Actually, he has an extremely limited view of what exactly Canadians can protest about.

Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We’ll always protect that right. But let’s be clear: They don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 8, 2022

How is it the truckers are “blockading democracy”? What does that even mean? Or “blockading our fellow citizens’ daily lives”? Is he equating creating an inconvenience for city residents with blockading their lives? Yikes!

Related: Hurricane Canada



Also, you can only protest if you support the government. Otherwise, you’re an “insurrectionist.”

CNN’s “Inside Politics” discussed the protestors, which had entered its second week, on Monday’s episode. Host John King quickly labeled the Freedom Convoy as “a nationwide insurrection.” “The state of emergency in place in Ottawa where the police chief says COVID protests are ‘a nationwide insurrection driven by madness.’ Thousands of Canadians, you see the pictures there, protesting vaccine mandates. It started with the so-called ‘Freedom Convoy’ led by truckers protesting a new mandate requiring vaccines in order to enter the country,” King said. CNN correspondent Paula Newton followed up comparing the convoy to “sedition” and “a threat to democracy.”

Delegitimizing protests as a form of mental illness was a favorite tactic of the Russian Communists during the Cold War. They would institutionalize people simply for disagreeing with the government.

If “insurrection driven by madness” is the government’s justification for a crackdown, it will probably only make the protests larger and louder.

“The prime minister Justin Trudeau remains in isolation at an undisclosed location. He and his children had COVID and he’s saying, ‘look, this isn’t about me or the federal government.’ He calls these a fringe minority. John, I also want to point out that sitting senators, at least one sitting governor are supporting these people from the United States. The police chief has a message for them. Don’t. You are supporting unlawful behavior,” Newton said.

If the police chief considers the protests unlawful, he should enforce the law. Give the protesters tickets for blocking traffic or making too much noise. Asking for 2,000 more police officers is overkill. It’s not a public safety measure: it’s a political statement. And the leftist hysteria about the protests is so over the top it makes us question their sanity.

Washington Post:

“It’s so unprecedented that as we watched it, and as the police and government watched it approaching, they could not recognize it for what it was,” said Michael Kempa, a criminologist at the University of Ottawa. “It was figuratively outside our conceptual frame for what was possible for the city of Ottawa or for a protest in Canada.”

Wow. Just wow.