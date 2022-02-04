RNC Moves to Censure Liz Cheney and Fund Her Primary Opponent

At its meeting in Salt Lake City, the Republican National Committee took the unprecedented step of condemning Rep. Liz Cheney for her participation on the January 6 Committee and funding her primary challenger, Harriet Hageman.

The Wyoming GOP privately signed a letter that would allow the RNC to financially support Hageman and recognize her as the presumptive nominee for the seat.

Unlike the other GOP heretic sitting on the January 6 Committee, Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, Cheney is not resigning.

Washington Post:

In response to the party passing the “Rule 11” resolution that could fund Cheney’s challenger, a spokesman for Cheney said: “Wyoming Party Chairman Frank Eathorne and the Republican National Committee are trying to assert their will and take away the voice of the people of Wyoming before a single vote has even been cast.”

Kinzinger’s fate was sealed by Democrats when they redrew his district, making it 60% Democratic. Local Republicans didn’t object much, so Kinzinger decided to retire from the House and perhaps make a run for higher office later.

Related: Nick Searcy Blows the Lid Off the Jan 6. Narrative With ‘Capitol Punishment’

Cheney was at 18% in the latest district poll so even if she decides to stick it out, she won’t have much of a chance. The party leadership will make sure of that.