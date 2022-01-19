NPR Report on Sotomayor-Gorsuch Mask Dust-Up Is Fake News

National Public Radio’s veteran reporter Nina Totenberg wrote a juicy story published on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor had asked fellow Justice Neil Gorsuch to wear a mask when sitting on the Supreme Court bench.
Now, though, the situation had changed, and, according to court sources, Sotomayor did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked. Chief Justice John Roberts, understanding that, in some form or other asked the other justices to mask up. They all did except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices’ weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone.
Totenberg tried hard to make this story about meany conservatives wanting to kill the Wise Latina by not wearing a mask. But the whole thing blew up in her face when, as it turns out, Sotomayor did not fail to attend the justices’ weekly conference over Gorsuch going maskless, nor did Chief Justice John Roberts tell Gorsuch to get with the program and wear a face covering.
Washington Post:
Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a statement Wednesday that she did not ask Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to wear a mask, but she also did not give her reasons for participating in oral arguments remotely from her chambers, instead of on the bench.
The Supreme Court press information office released a rare, short statement attributed to the two justices.
“Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends,” it said.
The author of the Post report, Robert Barnes, also tweeted out that Justice John Robers did not ask Gorsuch or anyone else to wear a mask.
Nina Totenberg is the dean of Supreme Court reporters — which only means she’s been there a very, very long time. Actually, Totenberg’s reports of what happens behind the scenes at the court are usually entertaining, if not entirely accurate. But man, did she blow this one.
Fox News:
“A source at the Supreme Court says there have been no blanket admonition or request from Chief Justice Roberts that the other justices begin wearing masks to arguments,” Bream continued. “The source further stated Justice Sotomayor did not make any such request to Justice Gorsuch. I’m told, given that fact, there was also no refusal by Justice Gorsuch.”
Bream added that all the justices are vaccinated and boosted against COVID and undergo regular testing.
The question now is, where does Gorsuch go to get an apology?