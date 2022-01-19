NPR Report on Sotomayor-Gorsuch Mask Dust-Up Is Fake News

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said in a statement Wednesday that she did not ask Justice Neil M. Gorsuch to wear a mask, but she also did not give her reasons for participating in oral arguments remotely from her chambers, instead of on the bench. The Supreme Court press information office released a rare, short statement attributed to the two justices. “Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us. It is false. While we may sometimes disagree about the law, we are warm colleagues and friends,” it said.

The author of the Post report, Robert Barnes, also tweeted out that Justice John Robers did not ask Gorsuch or anyone else to wear a mask.

MORE JUST IN on Maskgate, this time from the Chief Justice: “I did not request Justice Gorsuch or any other Justice to wear a mask on the bench.” — Robert Barnes (@scotusreporter) January 19, 2022

“A source at the Supreme Court says there have been no blanket admonition or request from Chief Justice Roberts that the other justices begin wearing masks to arguments,” Bream continued. “The source further stated Justice Sotomayor did not make any such request to Justice Gorsuch. I’m told, given that fact, there was also no refusal by Justice Gorsuch.” Bream added that all the justices are vaccinated and boosted against COVID and undergo regular testing.

