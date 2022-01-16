Rep. Clyburn: 'We Are Teetering on the Edge of Losing This Democracy'

It’s official: Democrats are the biggest drama queens on earth.

In 2022, Democrats will be faced with a very difficult problem. They have no issues and no accomplishments on which they can run successfully. By next November, the economy will be a political dry hole for Democrats as it’s very unlikely that inflation will ease, and chances are getting better for the double-whammy of inflation and a slowing economy.

Domestically, their agenda is stalled and doesn’t appear to have much chance of getting through the Senate. All the goodies they want to give away — very popular because voters believe the goodies are “free” — are in danger of being permanently shelved unless Democrats can pull a rabbit out of the hat and hang on to the House and Senate.

How can they manage that? Democrats will go to the well-worn playbook used by Hitler, Stalin, and other authoritarians and dictators in an attempt to stampede the electorate into voting their way.

They must create a crisis. And not just any old crisis: Democrats are going to have to manufacture a crisis so severe and dangerous, it creates its own logic.

For the last several months, Democrats have been sounding the false alarm that somehow, democracy is under threat. It’s curious to behold. It seems that only Republicans are endangering “our democracy,” and the demonstrably transformative and even “revolutionary” changes Democrats want to make in America are being stymied by racist misers who hate black people, hate poor people, and want to overthrow the government.

That’s right — Democrats are accusing Republicans of standing in the way of a revolution by carrying out a revolution.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) believes time is running out for democracy.

The Hill:

“I’m worried about losing the House. I’m worried about losing this democracy. That’s why I’m fighting as hard as I can for this voting rights bill, because we are teetering on the edge of losing this democracy,” Clyburn told Greta Van Susteren in an interview to be aired on Sunday. “And I’m telling you, look, when they passed those laws back in 1895, these new constitutions that they put in place all over the South, we lost our democracy throughout South Carolina and other Southern states. I don’t want to see that happen again, and that’s what we are teetering on doing,” the House majority whip warned.

This is dangerous, hysterical nonsense. It’s an appeal directly to black voters in the south who actually believe Democrats when they say that shortening hours for early voting is an “attack on democracy.” Or having to show a valid photo ID is somehow related to Jim Crow laws. Or taking steps to ensure the integrity of the vote by tightening ballot security is somehow racist.

This is an entirely manufactured issue, created by an opposition that has no new ideas to run on, no new personalities to present to the voter, and a horrible record to campaign on. We can expect the rhetoric to get even more hysterical the closer we get to the election.