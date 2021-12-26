VP Harris Says Her Biggest Failure Was Not 'Getting Out of DC More'

Vice President Kamala Harris is not considered much of a comedienne. In fact, she’s thought to be rather humorless, as most leftists are.

But was she being serious when she claimed that her “biggest failure” since taking office was to “not get out of D.C. more”?

Harris spoke with Margaret Brennan of CBS News in an interview to be shown on Sunday’s Face the Nation broadcast.

She said it with a laugh as if it were a joke. But in the next breath, she made it clear she was serious.

Fox News:

“I mean, and I actually mean that sincerely for a number of reasons,” Harris continues. “You know, I, we, the president and I came in, you know, COVID had already started. It was, the pandemic had started. And when we came in we really couldn’t travel. “You know, a large part of the relationship that he and I have built has been being in this, you know, together in the same office for hours on end, doing Zooms or whatever because we couldn’t get out of D.C., and on issues that are about fighting for anything from voting rights to child care, to one of the issues that I care deeply about, maternal health.” “Being with the people who are directly impacted by this work, listening to them so that they, not some pundit, tells us what their priorities are. I think it’s critically important.”

Harris added, “I don’t ever want to be in a bubble.” There are few people on planet earth in a more insulated position than a U.S. vice president. If she didn’t want to live in a bubble, she shouldn’t have accepted Biden’s invitation to be his vice president.

Besides, Harris has had plenty of opportunities to get outside of D.C.

Harris’ other trips out of D.C. have included visits to Guatemala and Mexico in June, to discuss the “root causes” of the migrant crisis; stops in Vietnam and Singapore (and briefly in Japan) in August, to show support for the U.S. allies as they deal with China; and a trip to France in November as the Biden administration sought to mend its relationship with the European nation after France was left out of a U.S.-U.K.-Australia deal on submarine technology. The vice president’s domestic trips – either to stump for Democratic candidates or to seek support for Biden administration policies — have included stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Charlotte, the San Francisco Bay Area and Newark, New Jersey – which she visited in October on the same day that other top Biden administration officials were in Mexico City for a high-level meeting about border issues.

COVID hasn’t slowed her travel by one iota. So why the act about being unable to get out of the nation’s capital more? Harris and Biden know how tired people are of COVID restrictions and of politicians — especially those two — using COVID for political reasons. Whether it’s shaming the opposition for not getting vaccinated or accusing political opponents of “not following the science” on everything, the administration has lost all credibility when discussing the response to the pandemic.

Not getting “out of D.C. more” is Harris’s version of “I feel your pain.”