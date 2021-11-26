It's the 'Nu' Variant. Everyone Run for Your Lives!

Did you hear? There’s a new coronavirus variant loose upon the land. It’s bigger, taller, faster, more lethal, and more deadly than any other variant in history. They call it the “Nu” variant because nu is the 13th letter of the Greek alphabet and this is the 13th variant discovered.

How could we get so unlucky?

Actually, that’s pretty silly. Scientists have never pitted this Nu variant against the Delta variant in a race so we don’t know if it’s really the fastest. But my money is on Nu, otherwise, there goes the narrative and we’re back to trying to drum up hysteria by falling back on the Delta variant’s supposed resistance to vaccines.

So is the Nu variant resistant to vaccines? We don’t know.

Does it spread faster than the Delta variant? We don’t know.

Is it deadlier to contract than any other variant? We don’t know.

Are you detecting a pattern here?

If you’re already vaccinated, can you catch the Nu variant? We don’t know. But has that stopped the media hysterics from trying to gin up more fear about the pandemic?

This Nu variant is actually a godsend because it fulfills the number one dictum for the left’s hysteria machine: never let a crisis go to waste. And number 2 is, if a crisis doesn’t exist, create one.

Washington Post: