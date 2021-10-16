After an Order From the Supreme Court, DHS Will Restart Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' Policy

Reluctantly, the Biden administration is complying with a Supreme Court order to reestablish the Migrant Protection Protocols — the “Remain in Mexico” policy — after a federal judge ordered the administration to comply.

The administration had been telling the court that they wanted to abolish the program and come up with alternatives that would accomplish the same goals as the MPP. But a federal judge ordered on Friday to “enforce and implement” the MPP.

The MPP had been extraordinarily effective in requiring potential asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their cases to be decided by an immigration court. The process was good at weeding out bogus or insufficient asylum claims without letting people into the country. It also helped end the process of “catch and release” — a policy Biden has been trying to reimplement.

Critics said the policy was “inhumane” because the asylum seekers were forced to wait in makeshift tents in dangerous cities while their cases were adjudicated.

Fox News:

Missouri, who along with Texas, sued DHS over the ending of MPP, accused the administration of having “slow-walked” compliance with the order. “In April, we sued the Biden Administration over their cancellation of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy and won at the district court, 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and at the United States Supreme Court, requiring the Biden Administration to reimplement the policy,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in a statement. “Despite multiple courts ordering the Biden Administration to reimplement the policy, they have repeatedly slow-walked that reimplementation.” “The ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy should be implemented today, especially as the crisis at the border continues to worsen every single day. We have taken concrete action to secure the border, it’s time for the Biden Administration to do the same,” he said.

Mexico may want to throw a monkey wrench into any restart of MPP.

Washington Post: