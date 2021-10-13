Give Biden 4 Years and He'll Have Half of Central America Roaming the Southwest of the U.S.

The Biden administration has been releasing tens of thousands of illegal immigrants arrested at the border into the U.S. interior with little or no supervision, according to Border Patrol documents obtained by Fox News.

The documents reveal that 160,000 illegals have been released since March — most of them with no guarantee they will be seen again by immigration authorities.

What’s more, roughly 32,000 illegals have been granted parole since August. Parole gives illegals a kind of legal status and the ability to apply for work permits. Parole authority is only supposed to be granted on a case-by-case basis for “urgent humanitarian purposes” and “significant public benefit.”

Fox News:

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who served under President Biden, reviewed the documents and told Fox News that he believes the administration is abusing its parole authority. “By law and regulation a parole shall only be granted on a case by case basis and only for significant humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Neither of these appear to apply to the current situation,” he said, adding that the number of paroles brings into question the review and approval process. “As a field chief, I don’t believe I ever approved more than 5 or 10 paroles in a year,” he said. “When I did, I ensured that the alien was monitored continuously and was detained or removed as soon as the circumstances allowed.”

Recall that Biden’s old boss, Barack Obama, misused his presidential authority to shield millions of illegal aliens from deportation. The courts later denied the president’s sweeping authority to act.

Will Biden see a challenge to his parole policy?

The documents also show that since Aug 6, the administration has released an additional 40,000 illegal immigrants on their own recognizance. The documents also show that on one single day in Del Rio sector, 128 single adult illegal immigrants were released into the U.S. without ATD – which typically includes tracking by an ankle monitor or phone. A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) official told Fox that mechanisms like paroling, the use of NTRs and enrolling migrants in Alternatives to Detention (ATD) “provides mechanisms to require family units released from CBP custody to report to ICE within a specified time.”

Give Biden four years and he’ll have half of Central America roaming the American Southwest.

Biden is tuned in to the most radical elements in the Democratic Party—the one-world, no-borders, George Soros “Open Society Foundation” wing of the party.

By the time they’re done with America, we won’t recognize her.