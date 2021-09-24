Republicans' Chances for a Senate Takeover Just Got Much Better

At age 88, most Iowans would be sitting in a rocker on their front porch listening to the corn grow and watching their great-grandchildren at play.

But Senator Chuck Grassley has a different idea. The seven-term senator has been listening to the importuning from national Republicans to run for what would most assuredly be a slam-dunk eighth term and has decided to grant them their wish.

There are no major league professional sports teams in Iowa. There are some good college football programs at Iowa State in Ames and in Iowa City, where the state university plays. But the closest Iowans get to the major leagues is their iconic Senator Chuck Grassley.

First elected to Congress in 1975, he won a Senate seat in the GOP Reagan landslide of 1980 and hasn’t looked back.

Washington Post: