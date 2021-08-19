WATCH: Wounded Chicago Police Officer Thanks His Partner on the Day of Her Funeral

Chicago Police Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. is still recovering from three gunshot wounds to his head he suffered in a gunfight during a traffic stop on August 7 that resulted in the death of his partner, Officer Ella French.

Officer Yanez thanked the people of Chicago for the outpouring of love and support they have shown him.

“Thank you for your support, and your donations, and your prayers,” said Yanez in the video. “I love you all.”

CPD Officer speaks from hospital bed, thanking community for their support. As services take place for fallen CPD Officer Ella French, her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. is still recovering. Yanez was also shot during that deadly traffic stop #Chicago @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/qZroLjgHpJ — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) August 19, 2021

He also thanked his wife and son: “I did this all for you.”

The video was released on the same day that a vigil was held for Officer French. In fact, there were several vigils held for French despite Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who cited pandemic restrictions for her orders not allowing an honor guard for French, as was traditional for fallen officers.

Two weeks ago, Lightfoot allowed the music festival Lalapalooza to be held. The event drew 375,000 people to Chicago.

Thank you for the loving support from people throughout the city and police departments across the country, as we honor our fallen Police Officer Ella French during visitation this evening. pic.twitter.com/ljSsBEKwm8 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 18, 2021

There was another vigil held outside of CPD headquarters.

Vigil for Ella French outside headquarters today. #chicagopolice pic.twitter.com/pEzmxhSxEQ — Robert Earnshaw (@earnshawrob1) August 14, 2021

Officers from around Chicagoland gathered to honor French at the funeral.

A truly powerful show of support from officers around Chicagoland & the country. Funeral for Officer #EllaFrench has started. LIVE UPDATES: Funeral Services For Slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French @cbschicago https://t.co/AFM3ePj81Y pic.twitter.com/EydE1gFfy0 — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) August 19, 2021

The distance between the rank and file police officers and the city leadership of Mayor Lori Lightfoot has never been as wide or deep. The resentment was palpable at the hospital where French was pronounced dead.

If the day ever comes that city leaders are frightened at any outward show of support for the police, that’s the day that the barbarians will have won and will begin sacking the city.