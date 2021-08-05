'Biden Democrats' on the Rise, While the Radicals Fume

Joe Biden is no “moderate” but compared to many in his party, he’s the soul of accommodation. For that reason, the rise of the “Biden Democrat” will pose particular challenges for Republican candidates who will seek to portray all Democrats as radical, frothing-at-the-mouth socialists.

In fact, they are not. Joe Biden learned his political obfuscation skills at the side of the master triangulator: Barack Obama. He has become quite skilled at hiding his agenda behind soothing words and an aw-shucks grin while his more radical associates tear down the fabric of the nation.

But this isn’t 2008 and Biden is certainly not Barack Obama. His “success” will be limited because of the constant push-pull of the radical wing of the party. The center of gravity in the party is moving ever leftward and Biden hasn’t the skill to reverse course even if he wanted to.

On Tuesday, Democrats dodged a bullet. A special election in Ohio to replace HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge almost sent a bomb-throwing, fire-breathing, radical potty-mouth to the House. Nina Turner was a huge Bernie Sanders booster in the 2020 primaries and had been endorsed by Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and every major crazy nutjob socialist in Congress. Instead of Turner, the mild-mannered Shontel Brown, backed by the Democratic establishment, won fairly easily.

Turner hates moderate Democrats. She cast a protest vote against the 2020 Democratic Party platform comparing the choice in the election between Trump and Biden to eating a full bowl or half bowl of human excrement. She was a radical’s radical, pushing Medicare-for-all, increasing the minimum wage, canceling student debt, environmental justice, racial justice, defunding the police — the works.

Brown backed Biden in 2020, and voters in the 15th Congressional District of Ohio, which encompasses parts of Cleveland and Akron, preferred her support for the president to the fire-breathing Turner.

“This is about making progress, and sometimes that takes compromise,” she said during her victory speech in a Cleveland suburb. “Because when you demand all or nothing, usually you end up with nothing.”

Biden couldn’t have said it better.

Washington Post: