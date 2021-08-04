Revolution on Hold: Radical Democrat Loses Primary in Ohio

Ohio’s 11th Congressional district is a safe Democratic seat that encompasses the Democratic enclaves of Cleveland and Akron. It’s about as safe a Democratic seat as any in the country, but for the last few months, it has been a war zone.

The war was between liberal Democrats and bat-guano crazy Democrats. Nina Turner was a former co-chair of Senator Bernie Sander’s presidential campaign and was heavily supported by several members of the Squad, including Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who personally campaigned for Turner in the district in late July, as did Sanders.