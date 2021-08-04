Missouri Governor Pardons Mark and Patricia McCloskey

Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R) announced that he had pardoned 12 people, including Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who pled guilty to firearms charges following an incident in front of their home during last summer’s violent protests after the death of George Floyd.

The McCloskeys outraged black activists and Democratic radicals when they appeared on the front lawn of their house on June 28, 2020, in a viral video brandishing their weapons at protestors. The protesters were characterized in the media as “peaceful” despite the fact that several Americans had already died in the rioting. Retired policeman David Dorn, 77, was shot to death in his pawnshop by St. Louis rioters on the morning of June 2, 2020.

Three weeks later on July 20, radical, George Soros-backed St. Louis circuit attorney Kimberly Gardner trumped-up weapons charges against the McCloskeys. They were indicted by a grand jury in October. In a statement, Gardner said, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

Mark McCloskey had a different take on the confrontation. “A mob of at least 100 smashed through the historic wrought iron gates of Portland Place, destroying them, rushed towards my home where my family was having dinner outside and put us in fear of our lives,” Mark McCloskey, 63, told KMOV.

Threats and intimidation are perfectly alright when “peaceful protesters” are involved. But someone defending their lives and property? Not so much.

