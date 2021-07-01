AOC Claims Some GOP Members Were 'In On' the Capitol Riot

That Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a bomb-throwing, feces-flinging, anti-American hysteric since she arrived in Washington is not a secret. She specializes in gross exaggeration and hyperbole.

Perhaps things had been too quiet in Washington for her tastes so she decided to stir the pot a little bit.

We need a Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6th domestic terrorist attack. But we must also be careful about any Republicans that may serve on the committee. There are indications that some of these folks were in on it, & we can't have them be a part of the investigation. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) June 30, 2021

No names, no specifics, no proof — just a charge of treason designed to get her millions of Twitter followers angry at all Republicans.

For the record, the Department of Justice, the FBI, the Capitol Police, and Congress itself have been investigating the riot for more than 6 months and have yet to turn up any proof whatsoever that any Republican House or Senate member was involved in planning, coordinating, or executing the attack. To the extent, there was any “planning” at all, there have been no connections found between the plotters and any Republican member of Congress.

Shortly after the Capitol riot, 34 Democrats signed a letter asking the Department of Justice and the Capitol Police to investigate claims that Republican members of Congress assisted the rioters by giving some of them a tour of the Capitol in the days leading up to the riot. The charges of assistance were made by Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill who accused unnamed members of knowingly allowing “reconnaissance” by rioters during the tours.

Members of the House Administration Committee sent a letter in April to the Department of Justice and the Capitol Police asking them about the status of the investigation into GOP complicity in the riot. The DoJ has yet to respond and all the Capitol Police will say is that the investigation is “ongoing.”

Just recently, the House Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint against Rep. Lauren Boebert that she helped the rioters on January 6. The complaint was filed back in March by radical leftist Rep. Pramila Jayapal and it alleged that Boebert tweeted the location of Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the riot. Boebert’s innocuous tweet — “Speaker has been removed from the (House) chambers.” — hardly pinpointed her position to anyone. Jayapal also offered as “proof” that she “hoped Congress wouldn’t certify Joe Biden’s presidential win on Jan. 6,” and “compared the day to the American Revolution,” according to the Denver Post.

So AOC is in familiar territory with her smear.

Business Insider:

On Wednesday, the House voted almost entirely along party lines to form a select committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6. The 13-member committee will be comprised of eight members selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and five selected “after consultation with the minority leader.” Republicans, who torpedoed a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot, called the select committee “rigged from the start.”

The only two GOP votes to form the partisan commission were Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger. They may end up being the only two Republicans who will participate in the witch hunt.

Ocasio-Cortez knows that no Republican member would ever harm her. But that hasn’t stopped her from broadly hinting that they would.

Since January, Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly said that she and some of her Democratic colleagues don’t feel safe around certain Republican members, including those who’ve voiced support for dangerous conspiracy theories like QAnon and lied about the outcome of the 2020 election.

There is no penalty for smearing a Republican. In dropping the complaint against Boebert, the Ethics Committee gave no indication it had even investigated it. The Department of Justice to this day has yet to respond to the April letter from GOP members.

Democrats will find some way to not only make it appear that Donald Trump planned the riot, but that Republican members of Congress helped carry it out.