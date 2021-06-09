Biden DoJ Claims It Will 'Vigorously' Defend the Exemption From Civil Rights Law For Religious Schools

Conservative Christian schools were surprised to learn that the Department of Justice under Joe Biden will “vigorously” defend the right of religious schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students.

Most gay rights groups had expected the usual boilerplate “defense of the law” statement from Justice. But in a court filing in the Hunter v. the U.S. Department of Education case, the Biden administration said it “shares the same ultimate objective” as the conservative Christian schools named in the case.

At issue are 40 LGBTQ students from religious schools suing the Education Department over federal funding of their schools despite saying they are discriminated against. But the DoJ will now apparently defend the law that grants an exemption from civil rights protections to religious schools.

Needless to say, LGBTQ groups are unhappy.

“What this means is that the government is now aligning itself with anti-LGBTQ hate in order to vigorously defend an exemption that everyone knows causes severe harm to LGBTQ students using taxpayer money,” said Paul Carlos Southwick, director of the Religious Exemption Accountability Project. The project filed a suit on behalf of the students in March. “It will make our case harder if the federal government plans to vigorously defend it as they have indicated.”

Washington Post: