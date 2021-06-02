Why Don't Democrats Match Their Apocalyptic Rhetoric About the 'End of Democracy' With Action?

“Our entire democracy is now at risk,” the scholars write in the statement, which I obtained before its release. “History will judge what we do at this moment.” And these scholars underscore the crucial point: Our democracy’s long-term viability might depend on whether Democrats reform or kill the filibuster to pass sweeping voting rights protections. “We urge members of Congress to do whatever is necessary — including suspending the filibuster — in order to pass national voting and election administration standards,” the scholars write, in a reference to the voting rights protections enshrined in the For the People Act, which passed the House and is before the Senate.

“We wanted to create a strong statement from a wide range of scholars, including many who have studied democratic backsliding, to make it clear that democracy in America is genuinely under threat,” Lee Drutman, senior fellow at New America said.

The scholars wrote, “It is always far better for major democracy reforms to be bipartisan, to give change the broadest possible legitimacy. However, in the current hyper-polarized political context such broad bipartisan support is sadly lacking.” In other words, give up on this bipartisan crap because democracy is just too hard. It’s too difficult to achieve. You have to work too hard. I’ve got a cocktail party at three and can’t be late.

Sargent echoes the sentiments that democracy is just too hard. “An acceptance that protecting democracy will never, ever, ever be bipartisan, and will happen only on a partisan basis, is fundamental to accepting the reality of the situation that Democrats face.”

The Atlantic:

The single greatest obstacle, though, has to do with the rules governing the Senate, and whether Democrats are ultimately willing to match their language of urgency with a strategy even remotely proportional to it. Due to the chamber’s filibuster rules, most legislation requires 60 votes to pass—an impediment that effectively empowers lawmakers representing only a tiny sliver of the electorate to block policies they dislike at will, including those designed to make American democracy fairer and more inclusive. (Especially frustrating, as the voting-rights expert Ari Berman has pointed out, is that Republican-controlled legislatures face no such supermajority requirement when passing legislation designed to restrict the vote—a kind of “asymmetric warfare” in which those working to preserve minority rule have a majoritarian advantage.)

Of course, the Democrats thought the filibuster was an excellent tool when Republicans had control of Congress and the White House. No warnings about the “death of democracy” then. And that’s why this hysterical, over-the-top rhetoric will never match the reality of the situation. Democrats can wag their fingers, weep and wail and gnash their teeth, emote all over the floors of Congress — and be right back where we started: a political problem that Democrats are both unwilling and unable to solve.