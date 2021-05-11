Coast Guard Fires 30 Warning Shots at Iranian 'Fast Boats' in the Strait of Hormuz

Unless Joe Biden is a blithering, drooling, senile old fool, he’s got to realize that Iran is testing his administration, trying to determine how committed the president is to rejoining the Iran nuclear deal.

Iranian “fast boats” have been buzzing U.S. Navy and Coast Guard ships in the narrow coastal waters near Iran for months. They are acting, according to a Pentagon spokesman, in an “unsafe” and “unprofessional” manner, which is Navy-speak for bat-guano crazy.

CNN:

Six US Navy vessels were escorting a guided missile submarine, the USS Georgia, when they encountered a group of 13 IRGCN “fast attack boats,” Kirby told reporters. The boats approached the US Navy vessels “at high speed,” coming as close as within 150 yards. After the US tried “all the appropriate and established procedures involving hip blasts, bridge to bridge radio transmission and other ways of communicating,” US Coast Guard Cutter Maui fired approximately 30 warning shots, Kirby said. Following the second round of warning shots, the IRGCN fast boats “broke contact.”

“As we said at the top, it’s unsafe, it’s unprofessional, and this kind of activity is the kind of activity that could lead to somebody getting hurt, and could lead to a real miscalculation there in the region and that doesn’t serve anybody’s interests,” he added.

This incident follows a string of challenges by the Iranian navy in recent months. In April, Iran’s navy came within 68 yards of U.S. ships operating in the Persian Gulf. And earlier in the month, four ships belonging to the Revolutionary Guards, including three fast-attack craft and a support vessel, came within 70 yards of two Coast Guard cutters.

Iran is testing Biden because they smell surrender on the Iran deal. And the Democrats in Congress will apparently go along with it.

The Hill:

In a letter to Biden sent Monday, 53 state Democratic Party leaders and Democratic National Committee members applauded the administration for entering into indirect talks with Iran to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and urged him to lift “bad-faith sanctions” imposed by former President Trump.

“Lifting Trump’s bad-faith sanctions—which he explicitly imposed on Iran in order to make a return to the JCPOA next-to-impossible—should not be treated as a concession to Iran, but rather as an effort to restore U.S. credibility and enhance American security,” they wrote in the letter.

“We urge you not to cave to pressure from proponents of Trump’s failed approach to Iran,” they continued. “We have seen the net effect of that policy: A larger Iranian nuclear program and a greater risk of war with Iran.”

“Bad-faith sanctions” on a terrorist state with thousands of missiles aimed at U.S. ally Israel and a nuclear program that threatens the entire world? The only bad faith being demonstrated is from the cynical politicians who see America as the problem in the Iran-U.S. rivalry. Iran has declared war on the United States and the Democrats’ response is to raise the white flag.

Thank goodness the U.S. Navy isn’t quite as eager to surrender.