TSA Extends Mask Mandate to September

The Transportation Safety Administration is extending its requirement to wear a mask on all public transportation, including airports, train terminals, and bus stations to September 13. The mandate applies to both workers and passengers.

The agency says it’s just following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. If they keep doing that, we’ll be wearing masks going to grandma’s house for Christmas.

“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” Darby LaJoye, a senior TSA official, said in a statement. “About half of all adults have at least one vaccination shot and masks remain an important tool in defeating this pandemic.”

