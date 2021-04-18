Hoist a Flagon of Mead to the Demise of Marjorie Taylor Green's 'Anglo-Saxon Caucus'

Politics is full of people with bad ideas. One of the worst ideas to come along in a while was the “America First Caucus” that was to promote “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” — a curious role model considering that the Anglo Saxons were ruled by kings and queens while America is not — at least not at this time. The America First Caucus was apparently the brainchild of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose press secretary said on Friday to prepare for a formal announcement “very soon.”

But the idea of an America First Caucus has died aborning. Pushback from Republicans slightly less right-wing than GOP members like Rep. Greene and Rep. Louis Gohmert, who complained of the “nativist” language in the document, has scotched immediate plans for the rollout of the caucus. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said that any member who joined the America First Caucus should be stripped of committee assignments. Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the GOP was not the “party of nativist dog whistles.”

The concept of an “America First Caucus” is not really new. The “America First Committee” was influential in keeping America out of World War II and there were many members of Congress who belonged. Of course, the committee was a Nazi front organization and most of the members were innocent dupes.

There was very little “innocent” about the America First Caucus. From the group’s platform:

The America First Caucus recognizes that our country is more than a mass of consumers or a series of abstract ideas. America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions. History has shown that societal trust and political unity are threatened when foreign citizens are imported en-masse into a country, particularly without institutional support for assimilation and an expansive welfare state to bail them out should they fail to contribute positively to the country. While certain economic and financial interest groups benefit immensely from mass immigration, legal as well as illegal, and the aggregate output of the country increases, the reality of large segments of our society as well as the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity being put at unnecessary risk is something our leaders can afford to ignore no longer.

CNN:

A spokesperson for Greene, Nick Dyer, complained about the initial draft of the flier being leaked but confirmed to CNN in a statement that plans were in the works to form the group, which will be “announced to the public very soon.” Dyer on Saturday, however, told CNN in an email that Greene is not “launching anything.” The congresswoman is scrapping the planned launch of her “America First” caucus after receiving blow back from leaders in her own party.

The writing was on the wall regarding the death of this idea when Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Sex Slaves) came out and praised the idea.

“I’m proud to join @mtgreenee in the #AmericaFirst Caucus. We will end wars, stop illegal immigration & promote trade that is fair to American workers. This is just a hit piece from the America Last crowd in Big Media, Big Tech & Big Government.”

It should have been called the “White People’s Caucus.” Indeed, Greene and the rest of the Anglo Saxons left themselves wide open for some well-deserved ridicule.

all new buildings must respect our anglo-saxon heritage pic.twitter.com/D6fzVe7FPO — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 16, 2021

Anglo-Saxons had kings and queens. Are these folks asking to reverse the revolution? pic.twitter.com/YgJIe28nre — VEEP (@VEEPCA) April 17, 2021

You can support “America First” in a variety of ways that aren’t racist, or nativist. That’s what the left doesn’t get. But the ideas behind this America First Caucus are rancid and deserving of scorn. The idea that “mass immigration” will threaten “the long-term existential future of America as a unique country with a unique culture and a unique identity” is a tired argument that’s been around for 175 years since the Irish Catholics began arriving on our shores. It’s been used time and time again following each wave of immigrants, including those with different languages and different customs.

America’s “unique culture” has been enriched by each successive wave of immigrants — including Hispanics. Orderly, legal immigration is worth promoting. Exclusionary policies based on cultural identity are not.