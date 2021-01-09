Multiple Threats of More Violence Before and During Biden Inauguration

In its banning of Donald Trump, Twitter cited the claim that the president incited a “secondary attack” on Washington, D.C., and other state capitals as one of the reasons for the ban. Google is suspending the Parler app from being sold in its online store for allegedly hosting posts inciting “ongoing violence.” Indeed, the chatter on those social media sites is uncomfortably similar to posts prior to the mob assault on the Capitol building during the deliberations on counting the Electoral College vote.

Some of it is almost certainly people letting off steam or typical social media bombast. But if recent events have taught us anything, it’s that some people are deadly serious about revolution and insurrection and we need to take them seriously.

Washington Post: