Gov. DeSantis Breaks With CDC; Will Vaccinate Elderly Before 'Essential Workers'

There are more than three million Florida citizens over the age of 70 and Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t believe they should have to wait to get protected from COVID. He announced plans to defy the CDC guidelines on who should get priority treatment in vaccinations and will inoculate older Floridians ahead of “essential workers.”

“In Florida, we’ve got to put our parents and grandparents first and that’s what we’re going to be doing,” DeSantis told reporters. “And we’re going to work like hell to be able to get all the vaccines out to elderly who want it.”

It’s hard to argue with that reasoning.

“Essential workers” include postal workers, first responders, grocery store workers, teachers, and others according to the CDC. “We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly vulnerable population,” DeSantis added.

Orlando Sentinel: