No, Soldiers Did Not Seize Any Servers in Germany as Part of a Military Operation

When a retired three-star general goes on television and says that soldiers lost their lives in an operation to retrieve election servers in Germany shortly after the election, even a jaded old curmudgeon like me had to prick up my ears and take notice.

The part about the three-star going on TV is true. The rest? Not so much.

It’s a shame that it never happened. It would make one helluva movie. It would have everything a successful movie has; intrigue, suspense, courage under fire, explosions, and a happy ending when the servers would be found to contain evidence that Joe Biden’s mother wears army boots and that he stole the election.

Alas, it was not to be. The general was fired from Fox News for, well, being a total ass.

Military Times:

This isn’t the first time McInerney’s comments have drawn criticism. The former Fox News contributor was banned from the network in 2018 after saying torture worked on the late Sen. John McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam. Years earlier, McInerney pushed false claims that former President Barack Obama was not a U.S. citizen and said all Muslim men should be strip-searched at airports.

At any rate, this was a rollicking good yarn spun by McInerny,

McInerney, who served as the Air Force’s assistant vice chief of staff in the 1990s, told Howse he’d heard reports that U.S. soldiers were killed in a CIA-led operation to retrieve ballot servers in Frankfurt, Germany — all of which the Army disputes as false information. He also said the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion was nicknamed “the Kraken,” tying it to a viral hashtag that spread on social media following a Fox News interview with Sidney Powell, who served as a lawyer for retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn.

As an aside, the army says that it would be unlikely that the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion was involved. The Army says, “The unit is not involved in any post-election missions supporting the White House — a move that would be highly unlikely considering it’s an entry-level training battalion where new soldiers who haven’t yet picked up their military occupational specialty are assigned.”

I don’t think McInerny made up this story. He was just passing along one of the thousands of rumors he could have read anywhere — a military discussion board, Q-Anon, Prison Planet — there are new ones appearing all the time.

If you must believe in conspiracies, the least you can do is to demand just a smidgeon of proof. Someone retreading an old, rejected movie script is not evidence.