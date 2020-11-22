Sydney Powell Promises Lawsuit of 'Biblical Proportions' in Trump Fraud Case

Trump attorney Sydney Powell told Newsmax that she will file a lawsuit this week of “biblical proportions” that will allege that election officials tampered with Dominion voting machines, which then gave incorrect vote totals that handed the election to Joe Biden.

“We’ve got tons of evidence; it’s so much, it’s hard to pull it all together,” Powell told Newsmax. Powell has been promising a big lawsuit with evidence of fraud for two weeks. She explained, “It’s a massive project to pull this fraud claim together with the evidence that I want to put in.”

Epoch Times:

Powell said that voting system’s algorithms provided Democrats 35,000 extra votes, although she didn’t elaborate. She added that Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s votes were “weighted” at 1.25 times while President Donald Trump’s votes were parsed at 0.75. The longtime lawyer and former federal prosecutor also alleged that there were modifications to some voting machines after the legal cutoff for changes.

Accusations against Dominion Voting Systems, a Canadian company out of Toronto, have been made by several prominent Trump supporters, as well as the Q-Anon group. Powell is the first to offer any specifics about what Dominion is alleged to have done.

Even more shockingly, Powell is going to accuse several governors of being involved in a “pay-to-play” scheme to use the Dominion machines. She specifically mentioned Georgia Governor Brian Kemp as being corrupted in a pay-to-play scheme.

Dominion is denying all accusations.

Epoch Times:

“Dominion employees do not have access to the [canvass] adjudication system, nor do they operate it,” the Toronto-based firm said in a statement. It added that “access to the adjudication system resides with the election authority using it” and that “the system is controlled through secure and verifiable user accounts, and all voter intent adjustments are securely logged in the system and then recorded in the digital image of the ballot.”

Millions of Trump supporters will believe this nonsense. It’s doubtful if Powell even believes it.

Mediaite:

“Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state need to go with it, because they’re in on the Dominion scam with their last-minute purchase or award of a contract to Dominion of $100 million. The state bureau of investigation for Georgia ought to be looking into financial benefits received by Mr. Kemp and the secretary of state’s family about that time.”

Is she seriously going to go into a court of law with this?

When asked if she’s really accusing an ally of the president of being involved in a conspiracy to defeat the president, Powell said, “We have certainly been told there is evidence of that.”

She doesn’t have the evidence. She’s been told that there’s evidence. You have to wonder if the “tons of evidence” she has is similarly non-existent.

At one point, Powell claimed that there were “thousands of people who were complicit in the scheme.” That should make it fairly easy to get to the truth. Unless those thousands of people all took blood oaths and are sworn to silence, finding a couple of people to sing should be a breeze.

Someone in the White House needs an intervention. And it isn’t Melania.