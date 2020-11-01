Trump Is in Striking Distance, But Either Way This Election Won't Be Pretty

There will almost certainly not be any wild swings of opinion about Donald Trump 48 hours before what we used to call “Election Day” but that now can rightly be termed, “election season.” With early voting and tens of millions of mail-in ballots, “Election Day” seems a somewhat quaint, old fashioned term.

This time around, the prospects are very good that “election night” will become an “election fortnight” and beyond.

People made up their minds about Donald Trump long ago. No last-minute surprise will affect the election outcome, unknowable as that is at this point. All that’s left is to count the votes — but that’s another bedtime story.

This country has been riven in two and is in real danger of splitting wide open. We don’t need polls to tell us that. Nor do we need polls to tell us that the election will be close — a lot closer than most of the experts are saying.

Thanks to a huge Biden lead in big states like California, New York, and Illinois, the Democrat is ahead in the popular vote. But, as we all know, the presidency will be decided in the Electoral College. And here, Donald Trump is fiercely competitive.

Politico: