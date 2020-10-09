Wow: President Trump Guest Hosts for Limbaugh, Will Get a Live Medical Evaluation on Tucker Carlson's Show Friday

Donald Trump will receive a “medical evaluation” live on national TV Friday night. He’s scheduled his first on-camera interview since being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. The president will appear on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday after hosting The Rush Limbaugh Show earlier in the day.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a noted Fox News contributor, will conduct the interview and perform the examination.

Fox News:

White House physician Sean Conley sent out a memorandum earlier in the day stating that the president will be able to return to public engagements this weekend and had completed his course of therapy for the disease. “Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” Conley said in his memo.

Ten days is about the timeline of the disease for those who become mildly sick from the coronavirus. The White House isn’t saying if Trump is still contagious, but he has obviously taken to the treatments very well and if he isn’t contagion-free now, he soon will be.

New York Post:

Trump later said he wanted to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday and another one in Pennsylvania on Sunday, adding that he feels “so good.” In an interview with Fox Business Network on Thursday morning, the president said he beat COVID and he’s “back.” “I’m back because I am a perfect physical specimen and I’m extremely young. And so I’m lucky in that way,” he quipped to host Maria Bartiromo.

It’s now or never for the Trump campaign and he knows it. He’s out to supercharge his base and get them excited to vote on November 3.

His illness came at the worst time—the beginning of the home stretch of the campaign. But Biden’s sketchy schedule and his supporters’ lack of enthusiasm have negated any advantage the Democrat could have received. His poll numbers have barely moved.

So Trump has an opening and is charging through it. What must his doctors think of his crowded schedule? No doubt they’re telling him to slow down and catch his breath.

But there’s no slowing down from now until Election Day—and probably many days after that.

Editor’s Note: Want to support PJ Media so we can continue telling the truth about the 2020 election? Join PJ Media VIP TODAY and use the promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off your VIP membership.