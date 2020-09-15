Federal Judge Rules Pennsylvania COVID Restrictions Unconstitutional

The Wolf administration’s pandemic policies have been overreaching, arbitrary and violated citizens’ constitutional rights, Stickman wrote in his ruling. The governor’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus “were undertaken with the good intention of addressing a public health emergency,” Stickman wrote. “But even in an emergency, the authority of government is not unfettered.”

Many federal judges don’t see it that way. They have ruled against plaintiffs seeking relief from state-imposed restrictions. In fact, there is no clear direction from the courts on how to deal with a public health crisis without trashing the Constitution.

The implementation of methods to deal with the public health crisis has resulted in an economic crisis that is threatening the livelihood of thousands of business people.

Wolf has since lifted many of the restrictions, allowing businesses to reopen and canceling a statewide stay-at-home order. But over the summer, his administration imposed a new round of statewide pandemic restrictions on bars, restaurants and larger indoor gatherings in response to rising infection rates in some virus hot spots. The state has also imposed a gathering limit of more than 25 people for events held indoors and more than 250 people for those held outside.

It appears that Wolf will appeal the decision.

Response from @GovernorTomWolf 's spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger ,"The administration is disappointed with the result and will seek a stay of the decision and file an appeal."

Donald Trump celebrated the judge’s decision and feels vindicated by his actions.

Washington Post: