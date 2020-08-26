America's Woke Red Guards Enforcing Goodthink by Harassing D.C. Restaurants Patrons

I’m really excited about the new woke America and how everyone is pitching in to help bring truth, justice, and almost the American way to life. Of course, if you don’t pitch in to help, that’s something of a problem. But never fear, our very own version of the Chinese Red Guards are on the job and will ensure that those who are hesitant at giving their full support to the movement will be dealt with severely.

Indeed, the concept of enforcing ideological “goodthink” is sort of foreign to America. But that’s only because we’ve never been enlightened by principles of socialist justice, never been infused with the spirit of brotherhood and peace. The heroic struggle of the downtrodden needs many champions and here are just a few.

The Hill:

Several videos showing Black Lives Matter protesters confronting and harassing people eating outside restaurants in Washington, D.C., went viral Tuesday as demonstrations were held nationwide over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. One video reportedly filmed in the Adams Morgan neighborhood Monday night shows protesters demanding a woman seated outside a restaurant raise her fist to show her solidarity for their cause. When the woman refused, she was surrounded by a number of protesters with their fists raised in the air who screamed and berated her for not doing so.

1) In a scene that played out several times Monday, a Black Lives Matter protest that began in Columbia Heights confronted White diners outside D.C. restaurants, chanting “White silence is violence!” and demanding White diners show their solidarity. #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/fJbPM76vb0 — Fredrick Kunkle WaPo (@KunkleFredrick) August 25, 2020

Is this a great country, or what? Those patriots deserve medals — or at least participation trophies — for strongly standing up for what’s good, what’s right, and what’s absolutely necessary to bring about the revolution.

Watching our fellow countrymen scream, threaten, and demand fealty to the cause makes me proud to be a woke American.

“I felt I was under attack,” the woman told Washington Post reporter Fredrick Kunkle, adding that she had been marching with protesters for several weeks and was “very much with them,” but didn’t feel right about being coerced by the group to display her support.

Poor, deluded fool. She was found guilty of insufficient wokeness and was lucky she wasn’t publicly flogged. I’m sure she learned her lesson.

Sometimes, it takes a good old-fashioned, all-American public shaming to get the job done.

A second viral video shows a group of protesters harassing two people outside another D.C. restaurant. A woman is seen screaming in their faces without a mask after they refused to raise their fist with the group.

Kind of makes me nostalgic for the old days.

Marxists humiliating people and forcing them to apologize was big during the Chinese cultural revolution too.

Marxists never change do they.

Right down to the fist in the air. pic.twitter.com/3sQ6I26u1f — Crash Lander (@TheCrashlander) August 25, 2020

Goodthink is a state of mind. And it’s really not that hard to achieve. Just sit down, shut up, cheer when you’re told to cheer, boo when you’re told to boo.

And most importantly, do what you’re told.