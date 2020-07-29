Seth Rogen: Israel Is 'Ridiculous, Antiquated,' And 'Based on Lies About Other People's Land'

I know that Seth Rogen is famous for something. He’s a celebrity, after all, but what his celebrity is all about escapes me.

Did he wina Nathan’s Hot Dog-eating contest? No, I’m thinking of Michael Moore. Perhaps he was in a famous movie or something. I wouldn’t know. I don’t watch movies made before 1990.

Whoever he is, he’s a certified dunce when it comes to Israel.

Mondoweiss:

I don’t understand. To me it just seems very, like an antiquated thought process. Like, if it is for religious reasons, I don’t agree with it because I think religion is silly. If it is truly for the preservation of Jewish people, it makes no sense, because again, you don’t keep something you’re trying to preserve all in one place especially when that place has proven to be… pretty volatile. You know, “I’m trying to keep all these things safe, I’m going to put them in my blender and hope that that’s the best place! That will do it!” It doesn’t make sense to me.

Like American liberals who feel lied to because they don’t think they were told the “whole truth” about America, Rogen apparently feels very bad that he’s ignorant about history.

And I also think that as a Jewish person, like I was fed a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life. You know, they never tell you, that oh by the way, there were people there. They make it seem like it was– just sitting there. Oh the fu**ing door’s open!

Yes, there were people living there. There were Jews, Arabs, Christians, Druze…all sorts of people. But Rogen apparently slept through the lesson where the Palestinians tried to annihilate Jews who had been living there for 2500 years in the war for Israel’s independence. The Palestinians abandoned their homes and gladly settled in Jordan and Lebanon.

Unfortunately, those Arab countries couldn’t stand the Palestinians either and kicked them out. So now we have the fantasy of a “right of return,” where Palestinians can all come home and displace the Jews. That’s where it gets a little hazy because the only way you’re going to enforce a “right of return” is if you kill all the Jews.

Maybe Rogen should have paid closer attention in school.

It doesn’t matter what some no-talent actor thinks about Israel. Seth Rogen’s “influence” on American opinion is probably slightly less than mine, which is to say, as close to absolute zero as the needle can get.

But Rogen’s influence on the impressionable and ignorant minds of the young is quite another thing. They hear what he’s saying and accept it as truth. They could do their own investigation and know in about five minutes how full of crap Rogen is, but the last couple of generations have had both curiosity and the need to know expunged from their minds, lest they think dangerous contrary illiberal thoughts.

The United States has a very bright future, indeed.