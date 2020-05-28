A Ray of Hope in Otherwise Dismal Economic News

Overall, the economic news is bad and getting worse. This is not unexpected, of course, as the lockdown brought our economy to a near standstill. But the latest statistics show us just how far down we’ve fallen and how far we have to go to recover.

The Gross Domestic Product for the first quarter contracted by 5 percent. That’s a little bit worse than the projection of 4.8 percent that was published last month.

CNBC:

The downward revision to first-quarter GDP reflected weaker investment by businesses in their inventories which was partially offset by slightly stronger consumer spending. Economists believe the lockdowns that shut wide swaths of the economy and triggered the layoffs of millions of workers will send the GDP sinking at an annual rate of 40% in the current quarter. That would be the biggest quarterly decline on records that go back to 1947. It would be four times the size of the previous decline set back in 1958.

On the employment front, the news is equally as bad.

Politico:

Workers filed 2.1 million new unemployment claims last week, the Department of Labor reported, suggesting about a quarter of the workforce is seeking jobless aid to weather the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. The latest figure indicates that the pandemic has pushed 40.8 million Americans out of work in just 10 weeks.

There were actually more people filing for unemployment under the special government program to help the self-employed.

DOL also reported that another 1.2 million people applied for benefits under the new temporary Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programcreated for individuals who are typically ineligible for unemployment insurance, such as self-employed workers.