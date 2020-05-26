Republicans Sue Over Newsom's Plan to Send Mail-In Ballots to Every California Voter

The Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, and the California Republican Party filed a lawsuit on Sunday over Governor Gavin Newsom’s plan to send a mail-in ballot for the November election to every voter. The suit claims that Newsom’s plan redesigns the state’s electoral system and “violates eligible citizens’ right to vote.”

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement, “Democrats continue to use this pandemic as a ploy to implement their partisan election agenda, and Gov. Newsom’s executive order is the latest direct assault on the integrity of our elections.”

“CA's election system is already burdened with serious issues. The disastrous Motor Voter program arbitrarily changed voter registration for thousands casting doubt on the integrity and accuracy of our voter rolls,” said @millanpatterson. https://t.co/wcrW2JNp8S — CAGOP (@CAGOP) May 25, 2020

Among those suing the governor is former Rep. Darrell Issa, who explains why the suit is necessary.

CBS8:

“The reason we filed the suit is the governor had no such authority and there are remedies,” said Issa, who is the Republican contender for the 50th Congressional District. Issa estimates the directive affects five million California voters who have not opted-in to receive a mail-in ballot. Instead, he wants county registrars to send a notice to those voters and ask if they want a ballot. “If four million come back I’ll be delighted. If one million come back ‘return to sender no one at that address’ then, in fact, the state will have saved a million ballots they won’t be sending out because they shouldn’t,” explained Issa, who referenced the San Diego County Registrar’s initiative to notify voters who are registered as “no party preference” that were eligible to vote in the Democratic Party’s March primary.

California Democrats are, predictably, trying to make mail-in voting a “moral” issue and efforts opposing them an attempt to “suppress” the vote.