Democrats Go Full FDR on Next COVID-19 Bill

For Democrats, there will be no half-measures in the next coronavirus relief bill. The $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARE) wasn’t enough. Stimulus checks to dead people, a small business fund that ran out of money in 48 hours, untold billions in bailouts for large corporations — it worked so well the last time, why not double down?

And that’s exactly what Nancy Pelosi, Senator Chuck Schumer, and congressional Democrats are going to do with the 4th installment of coronavirus pork. The pair are plotting a “multi-trillion-dollar” extravaganza of a bill that will transform America and bring balance to the force…or something.

Note: Anytime Democrats invoke the sainted Franklin D. Roosevelt when talking about legislation, grab your wallet, hide your women and children, and run for the hills.

Fox News:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are working on a “Rooseveltian-type” stimulus bill as a followup to the first aid package that became law in late March. “We need big, bold action,” Schumer said on MSNBC. “We need Franklin Rooseveltian-type action and we hope to take that in the House and Senate in a very big and bold way,” he said, adding the details of the draft would be revealed “shortly.”

For Democrats, it’s ‘hurry up and pass a gargantuan bill while voters are still panicked about the crisis.’ It must have been a dream come true for Democrats to pass a $2.2 trillion bill with no debate and little input from either side. No messy democracy stuff to get in the way.

But, darn it. Congress is going back into session now and there will surely be a debate about this.

Schumer said McConnell, President Trump and those who say, “Let’s wait and do nothing,” remind him of the “old Herbert Hoovers.” “We had the Great Depression — Hoover said let’s just wait it out. It got worse and worse,” he said. The forthcoming bill could top the $2.2 trillion initial CARES Act, Fox News reported. “We’re looking at a multitrillion-dollar bill,” one House Democratic aide told Fox News.

Poor Herbert Hoover. He’s condemned to walk through history as an example of what not to do in a crisis — if you support an activist government.

But it’s interesting that Schumer would accuse McConnell and Trump of “doing nothing.” Congress has passed and Trump has signed $3 trillion (that’s trillion with a “t”) in virus relief. They’ve thrown money at individual voters, businesses big and small, hospitals, doctors, nurses.

About the only one in America who hasn’t gotten anything is my pet cat Snowball. And we’re not sure, but she may be an illegal alien, so she wouldn’t be eligible anyway.

But who knows about the Democrats’ plans? Apparently, not even Democrats know yet.

“We have an emergency of such magnitude that no one has ever seen before. This is probably the worst situation that is only getting worse and should be getting better,” she said, according to Politico.

“Should be getting better?” We’ve got more than 30 percent unemployment, the economy is shut down — and Democrats want it to stay shut down — and a potential 10-12 percent contraction of our economy in the second quarter. What’s better?

The two sides are going to be far apart on everything about this bill. Both Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Donald Trump have said we should wait a while to see what effect the $2.2 trillion CARE Act has on the economy. That money is just now starting to churn through.

But Democrats want to throw money at the problem just like their hero, FDR. It should be noted for the record that nearly 10 years after the “New Deal” was passed, unemployment was still in double digits. It took Hitler and Tojo to drag America out of the financial doldrums that many economists insist to this day, wasn’t necessary because of Roosevelt’s massive overspending.

